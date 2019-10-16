BAFTA Britannia Awards: Vin Diesel, Donald Glover, Lupita Nyong’o Among Presenters

The presenters for this year’s BAFTA Los Angeles Britannia Awards have been unveiled, with notable names including Vin Diesel, Donald Glover, and Lupita Nyong’o.

Diesel will be presenting Jackie Chan with the Albert R. Broccoli Britannia Award for Worldwide Contribution to Entertainment, while Glover will hand Phoebe Waller-Bridge her Britannia Award for British Artist of the Year.

Nyong’o will present Jordan Peele with the John Schlesinger Britannia Award for Excellence in Directing, John C. Reilly will hand Steve Coogan the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy, and Kerry Washington will be on stage to give Norman Lear the Britannia Award for Excellence in Television.

Brit comedian James Veitch, known for his popular TED Talks, will host this year’s Britannia ceremony, which takes place on October 25 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. For the second year, BritBox will stream the event live to audiences in North America.

The Britannia Awards is the British Academy’s biggest event outside of the UK, recognizing film professionals from both sides of the pond.

The physical awards have been redesigned this year (see pic) by art director Gary McMonnies, a former BAFTA Los Angeles Newcomer.