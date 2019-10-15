‘Vikings’ Star Alexander Ludwig To Join Michael Shannon In ‘Swing’

EXCLUSIVE: Alexander Ludwig is getting ready to Swing. The Vikings actor is set to join Michael Shannon for the Ivy League rowing drama.

Directed by Michael Mailer and written by Vojin Gjaja, Swing follows a group of friends and crew teammates in their last year at an Ivy League college in 1999. Their lives are changed when an army vet takes over as coach of their dysfunctional rowing team. Ludwig is set to play Alex Singleton, the team leader who aspires to make the Olympic rowing team. He is described as “cocky and arrogant with a mean streak”. His teammates aren’t too fond of him but he is the strongest rower among them and his father is the school Athletic Director.

Gjaja is a former armor officer in the United States Army and his screenplay is based on his experiences as an oarsman at Columbia University. Shannon, who also serves as a producer on the film, joined the drama in May during Cannes. Robert Ogden Barnum, Lucas Jarach and Byron Wetzel also produce.

Ludwig will reprise his role Bjorn Ironside on the sixth and final season of Vikings, which returns to the History Channel on December 14. He can also be seen alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence in Bad Boys 4 Life. He also stars and serves as executive producer of the feature thriller Peace and will star opposite Stephen Amell in the forthcoming Starz wresting drama, Heels.

Ludwig is repped by Untitled Entertainment and UTA.