‘The View’: Meghan McCain Interrupts Whoopi Goldberg’s Lecture On Interrupting

Life Rule #422: When someone is scolding you for interrupting, don’t interrupt the scolding. The View‘s Meghan McCain did just that today when moderator Whoopi Goldberg seemed to have had enough with McCain’s constant talk-over on the ABC talk show.

The moment came near the end of a View hot topic discussion over recent criticism of military veterans such as U.S. Army officer Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, who has been attacked on right-wing media for agreeing to testify during the Trump impeachment inquiry.

McCain and Joy Behar sparred a bit, with McCain, whose father was the late Sen. John McCain, coming out firmly against such criticism. To which Behar said, “Hold on a second, just because somebody served does not ipso facto make them above reproach.”

Well, you can imagine how that went down.

“If you’re putting your life on the line for freedom, the soldiers in this country and veterans get a pass from me,” said McCain. Sunny Hostin then mentioned war criminals, leading to more decibel-raising, at which point Goldberg pleaded for respect and said, “We really do want to hear from everybody, but we’re starting to do that thing.”

“That thing,” as View watchers know, is the cross-talk that drives Goldberg insane.

“I don’t know what that means, ‘that thing,’ ” McCain snarked. “It’s The View.“

And then came the fun:

“You know what?” a very serious Goldberg said directly to McCain, “let me tell you something about The View. This show has always had the ability to have different points of view which we respect around the table, and when we talk to each other we also exhibit respect.

‘So when I’m saying to you hold up because we’re not hearing each other, I’m not trying to cut you off. I’m trying to get you heard.”

At which point McCain interrupted to say, “I don’t think you’re trying to cut me off but…”

“You’re doing it right now!,” said an exasperated Goldberg before tossing to a commercial. “We’ll be back.”

Watch the exchange above. Jump to about the 3:05 mark.