Vietnam Pulls ‘Abominable’ Over Map Of Disputed South China Sea

(from left) – Peng (Albert Tsai), Everest, Yi (Chloe Bennet) and Jin (Tenzing Norgay Trainor) in DreamWorks Animation and Pearl Studio’s "Abominable," written and directed by Jill Culton. DWA

Abominable has been frozen out of theaters in Vietnam.

The animated adventure from DreamWorks Animation and Shanghai-based Pearl Studios ran afoul of the Vietnamese government because of a map in the film illustrating China’s claims to a vast portion of the South China Sea, the BBC reported Monday.

The scene that touched off the controversy shows what’s known as China’s “nine dash line” in the background.

Journalist Mike Tatarski tweeted a picture of the scene.

China and Vietnam have been locked in a dispute over the sea, and tensions escalated in July when the Chinese conducted an energy survey in waters Vietnam claims.

Abominable tells the story of a magical yeti on a journey to return home to his family on Mount Everest. The film debuted in Vietnamese theaters on October 4, but has since been pulled.

Director Jill Culton’s screenplay centers mostly on the young yeti’s travels and emerging friendships. The co-director is Todd Wilderman.

The film features the voices of Chloe Bennet, Albert Tsai, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Eddie Izzard, Sarah Paulson, Tsai Chin, and Michelle Wong.

Universal released Abominable domestically on April 27. So far it’s taken in $109 million worldwide.

