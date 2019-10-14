Video Shown At Trump Resort Shows Presidential Look-Alike Shooting Political Opponents & Media

A violent video recently shown at a Trump resort shows a gunman resembling President Trump hunting down the president’s critics and members of the media, the New York Times reported Sunday evening.

The Times said it obtained the footage and described it as “macabre.”

The video is said to include the logo for Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign and shows the gunman “shooting, stabbing and brutally assaulting members of the news media and his political opponents.” It was reportedly shown last week during a conference of the president’s supporters at the Trump National Doral Miami.

The paper said the footage includes memes and what appears to be an edited scene of a church massacre from the film Kingsman: The Secret Service.

One portion of the video reportedly shows Trump’s head on the body of a man who opens fire at people resembling his critics or the logos of media organizations superimposed on the faces of people in the “Church of Fake News.”

The footage shows the gunman — dressed in a black pinstripe suit and tie — stand before going on a rampage. The parishioners’ faces have been replaced with the logos of PBS, NPR, Politico, The Washington Post and NBC.

Other reported targets include Rosie O’Donnell, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), Harvey Weinstein, and the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), according to the Times.

The footage also reportedly shows the gunman shoot Black Lives Matter in the head.