‘Vice Investigates’ Series Sets Hulu Run With Episodes Appearing Monthly

Vice Media, which has been reshuffling its TV partnership plans after its long-term relationship with HBO wound down several months ago, has set a premiere on Hulu of VICE Investigates.

The Hulu Original show, from the producers and correspondents of Vice News, will see the first three episode go live on the streaming service on November 1. Remaining installments in the 10-episode series will appear monthly.

In the tradition of the original Vice on HBO, the new series will span the world and cover a range of topics. Initial episodes will take a close look at the geopolitical divide between Iran and Saudi Arabia; profile K-Pop rockstars; and a first-hand look at the experiences of intersex and transgender athletes.

Vice, which has been in revamp mode under CEO Nancy Dubuc, has several established media companies as stakeholders. A+E Networks, a joint venture between Hearst and Disney where Dubuc had a long executive tenure, owns a large chunk of Vice and distributes its Viceland cable network.

The Hulu venture is one of the first projects steered by Jesse Angelo, president of global news and entertainment at Vice, who replaced Josh Tyrangiel earlier this year.

For Hulu, the arrangement complements other documentary offerings such as The Weekly, a partnership with FX and The New York Times. The Disney-owned streaming service has been more active on the feature doc front, backing titles like Minding The Gap, Ask Dr. Ruth, Fyre Fraud, Crime + Punishment, Untouchable and The Amazing Johnathan Documentary.

The three premiere episodes of VICE Investigates include one featuring Vice founder Shane Smith, who interviews key figures such as White House Advisor Jared Kushner. The other two spotlight fires in the Amazon and Russia’s “war on hip-hop.”

Subrata De is the executive producer and showrunner for VICE Investigates. Beverly Chase is co-executive producer.