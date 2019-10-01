Viacom International Media Networks Hires ITV Studios’ Maria Kyriacou As President, UK, Northern & Eastern Europe

Viacom International Media Networks has hired ITV international exec Maria Kyriacou as President across the UK and Northern and Eastern Europe.

Kyriacou will take over oversight of all its media networks and related businesses in 33 European countries, including Channel 5 in the UK. This follows the departure of James Currell, who revealed in June that he was leaving the business after 18 years.

Reporting to David Lynn, President, CEO of Viacom International Media Networks, Kyriacou joins from ITV Studios, where she was President of International.

VIMN operates 120 TV networks reaching 90 million households in 33 territories across the UK, Northern and Eastern Europe. This includes free-to-air network Channel 5 and a raft of streaming businesses as well as TV production business, Viacom International Studios UK.

Kyriacou has been with ITV Studios since 2010, where she has worked closely with scripted production labels including Tomorrow Studios and Circle of Confusion, Gomorrah producer Cattleya in Italy, Tetra Media Studios in France and Piv Bernth’s Appletree Productions in Denmark.

Maria joined ITV Studios from The Walt Disney Company where she was Senior Vice President, Digital Media Distribution EMEA with responsibility for the company’s digital media sales and strategy across both channel and programme distribution.

Lynn said, “Maria has led the international expansion of ITV’s studios business and her track record of growing international revenues from production, content licensing and distribution at both ITV and Disney means she is ideally equipped to head our operations managed out of the UK. Her experience of acquiring, integrating and managing creative businesses and her deep knowledge of the international television market will add a valuable perspective to our fast evolving UK operations and I’m delighted to welcome her to the team. She will take the helm at an exciting time, with the merger to form ViacomCBS set to confirm us as one of the world’s most important content producers and providers and to open up new opportunities to licence our brands, content and IP.”

Kyriacou added, “I am incredibly excited to be joining David and the team. With the strength and breadth of its brands and its extensive reach, VIMN is in a great place to take advantage of the opportunities afforded by the dynamism of our industry. I’m looking forward to being part of this exciting future.”