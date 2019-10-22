VH1 Greenlights ‘RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race’ Event Series

Just when you thought RuPaul’s Drag Race couldn’t serve more fierce and fabulousness, VH1 Ru-veals the news that it is expanding the Emmy-winning franchise with RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race. The new event series has been greenlighted for 2020.

The four-episode series will feature 12 sickening celebrities as they sashay into the “werk” room to get gag-worthy makeovers and spill all the tea as they compete for the first-ever title of “America’s Next Celebrity Drag Superstar.” Stay tuned for the premiere date and the roster of guests to strut their stuff down the runway.

In each episode, three celebrities will undergo a complete drag transformation with the help of some of the most iconic queens from previous seasons including Alyssa Edwards, Asia O’Hara, Bob the Drag Queen, Kim Chi, Monét X Change, Monique Heart, Nina West, Trinity the Tuck, Trixie Mattel and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo. The celebrity cast will compete for the title and win prize money for the charity of their choice.

“Doing drag does not change who you are, it reveals who you are,” Drag Race host and executive producer RuPaul Charles said. “I can’t wait for the world to see what happens when our celebrity contestants get all up in drag.”

The news comes after the franchise’s flagship show RuPaul’s Drag Race won its second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Competition Program and Charles picked up his fourth consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program to tie Survivor‘s Jeff Probst for most wins in the category. The franchise also is expanding to a live stage show in Las Vegas and is currently airing RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

RuPaul’s Celebrity Drag Race will be produced by World of Wonder Productions with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Steven Corfe, Mandy Salangsang, San Heng and Charles serving as executive producers. Tim Palazzola will serve as executive producer for VH1 and Jen Passovoy will serve as producer.