VES Awards Expands Animation Eligibility For 2020 & Adds New Special Effects Category

The Visual Effects Society is gettin’ in toon for its 18th annual VES Awards. The group said today that it has expanded the number of categories open to animation projects for its 2020 trophy show and also is launching a new category: Outstanding Special (Practical) Effects in a Photoreal Project.

Animation projects now can compete for Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a CG Project and in all three compositing categories: Outstanding Compositing in a Feature, Episode and Commercial. The 4,000-member group said the expanded eligibility reflects meaningful conversations with animation industry leaders and recognition of trends where live-action and toon production are blending and the legions of outstanding compositors working in animation.

The new Special Effects category was introduced after careful consideration by the VES Awards Committee and collaborative discussion with prominent members of the Special Effects community, the VES said.

“Special effects is not only a legacy craft, it is in use as much now as ever before, and is a critical element of filmmaking and creating cinematic illusion,” VES Chair Mike Chambers said. “Aligned with our mission to recognize and elevate the full breadth of creativity and innovation across our industry, it was due time to bring this category back to our awards program.”

Added Neil Corbould, a Special Effects Supervisor and newly named VES Fellow: “It’s gratifying that the special effects award is coming back this VES Awards season and that we have this highly visible platform to keep special effects at the forefront of modern day film production.”

The 18th annual VES Awards will be handed out January 29 at the Beverly Hilton.