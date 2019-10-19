‘Venom 2’: Naomie Harris In Talks For Shriek Role In Sony Sequel

Naomie Harris is in talks to portray the sonic-powered villain Shriek in the upcoming sequel to Venom, which returns Tom Hardy in the title role and features Woody Harrelson as the fan-favorite bad guy called Carnage.

Shriek has been closely associated with Carnage in the pages of Marvel Comics since her introduction in Spider-Man Unlimited No. 1 (May 1993) as part of the “Maximum Carnage” saga. Deadline broke the news about the villain joining the sequel and making her first live-action screen appearance.

Marvel Comics

The second Venom is due in theaters on October 2, 2020. Sources close to the production confirmed the advanced discussions with Harris, which was reported first by Variety. Sony declined comment on the casting process.

Harris is starring in the upcoming thriller Black and Blue (opening October 25) and co-stars next spring in No Time to Die, the 25th installment of the Jame Bond franchise. She working now on The Third Day with Jude Law.

The untitled Venom sequel is being produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal and Hutch Parker. Andy Serkis directs.

The first film was a surprise sensation last October despite the pounding it took from critics. The $100 million production piled up $856 million in global box office, which includes the film’s lush $111 million opening weekend in China, which stands as the all-time best debut for a Sony release in the coveted market.

