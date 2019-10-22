Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf Star In ‘Pieces Of A Woman’; Alyssa Milano Toplines ‘Gift of an Angel’ Bruce Dern, Ronnie Blevins In ‘Death in Texas’

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) and Shia LaBeouf (The Peanut Butter Falcon, Honey Boy, Transformers)have been tapped to star in Pieces Of A Woman, an indie drama from Sam Levinson’s Little Lamb Productions, a division of BRON Studios. Kornél Mundruczó will direct from a script by his frequent collaborator Kata Wéber. The story is about a grieving woman who, when a home birth goes tragically awry, is thrust into an emotional inner journey by trying to come to terms with her loss while also dealing with the ramifications in her interpersonal relationships with her husband and estranged mother. Little Lamb co-founders Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson will produce along with Aaron Ryder. Executive producers are Viktória Petrányi, Sam Levinson, Aaron L. Gilbert, Jason Cloth and Stuart Manashil. Creative Wealth Media is co-financing production which will take place in Montreal starting in December.

Alyssa Milano (Insatiable Season 2) is set to star in family film, Gift of an Angel, alongside Angel Parker, Cristian de la Fuente, and Eva Ariel Binder. Directed by Amanda Raymond, the plot follows a social worker who helps place a young girl (Binder), separated from her mother at the border, in a temporary foster home, under the care of a woman who had lost her own family (Parker), just before Christmas. Marion Milner wrote the original script, which was rewritten by Raymond. Andrew Sugerman and Tara Pirnia are producing the project which begins filming at the end of this month in the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas, near the border. Milano, who host the podcast Alyssa Milano: Sorry Not Sorry, is repped by CAA.

Oscar nominee Bruce Dern, Ronnie Blevins, and Lara Flynn Boyle will topline Death in Texas, a drama written and directed by Scott Windhauser. It follows Billy (Blevins) who, recently released from jail, will do everything he can to save the only person who stuck by him – his mother, who desperately needs a liver transplant. Brandon Menchen and Tony Adler are producing via their LA-based BrandTone Films Corp. Allen Gilmer and Riki Rushing are serving as executive producers on the film which is currently shooting on location in El Paso, Texas and Las Cruces, New Mexico.