Jessica Kantor Joins UTA As Independent Film Group Agent

EXCLUSIVE: UTA has added Jessica Kantor as an agent in their Independent Film Group.

She will be based in UTA’s Los Angeles offices and report to department co-heads Rena Ronson and Jim Meenaghan.

Previously, Kantor worked as the EVP of Business and Legal Affairs at Imperative Entertainment, where she oversaw all business and legal aspects of film and television production, acquisition and distribution. Prior to Imperative Entertainment, Kantor was the General Counsel at Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s digital initiative, New Form. She also led business and legal affairs at Legendary Entertainment.

Kantor has been recognized on numerous prestigious lists honoring young professionals including The Hollywood Reporter’s Top 35 executives under 35, C-Suite Quarterly’s Next Gen 10, and Broadcasting & Cable’s Top Dealmakers.

UTA’s Independent Film Group focuses on content financing and distribution for independent and co-financed motion pictures. The division helped structure the financing and sales for upcoming features such as A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, The Report, The Personal History of David Copperfield and Promising Young Woman, as well as the critically acclaimed hits Hidden Figures, Room, Lady Bird, The Big Sick, I, Tonya, Call Me By Your Name, Dumplin’ and Biggest Little Farm, among many others.