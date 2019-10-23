UTA Hires Annapurna’s Ashley Momtaheni As Director Of Corporate Communications

UTA on Wednesday has named Ashley Momtaheni as director of corporate communications. Before joining the agency, Momtaheni was VP Corporate Communications at Annapurna Pictures, where she spearheaded communications strategies across Annapurna’s film, TV, interactive and theatre divisions and worked on projects for Booksmart, Sorry to Bother You and the Oscar-nominated films Vice and If Beale Street Could Talk.

In her new role, based in Los Angeles, Momtaheni will report to UTA’s Global Chief Communications Officer Seth Oster. Sshe will focus primarily on external communications, rounding out UTA’s senior communications team with veteran executive Lisa Stein and Adam Gross, who joined UTA earlier this year from Disney/ABC.

Prior to Annapurna, Momtaheni worked at Warner Bros Entertainment Group, where she helped manage publicity campaigns for a diverse slate of movies including The Great Gatsby, Argo and Her. She also previously was a producer at ABC’s Good Morning America.