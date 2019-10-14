UTA Signs Global Superstar And Former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger

UTA has signed global superstar, Hollywood icon and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger for representation in all areas.

The blockbuster superstar’s films have grossed more than $4.7 billion worldwide. The news of his signing with UTA comes before the November 1 release of the forthcoming Terminator: Dark Fate where he “will be back” in the titular role. He will also star in the forthcoming Kung Fury 2 and will lend his voice to the late Stan Lee’s animated family series Superhero Kindergarten.

Schwarzenegger won the Mr. Universe title at age 20 which earned him global recognition. He then became a seven-time Mr. Olympia champion. This led to his career in Hollywood. Schwarzenegger’s resume of action pics includes a boatload of films that have shaped the film industry including franchises like The Expendables and Conan as well as True Lies, Last Action Hero, Total Recall, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Predator and Commando. Earlier in his career, he won a Golden Globe award for his role in Stay Hungry.

In addition, he served as executive producer and appeared in the Showtime documentary Years of Living Dangerously, which focused on the effects of global warming. The docu won a Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

After serving as California Governor from 2003 to 2011, he founded the Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy at the University of Southern California to help promote nonpartisan solutions to public policy issues. He also founded the non-profit environmental organization Regions of Climate Action (R20) which works with the United Nations and the world’s leading NGOs to accelerate the implementation of green infrastructure within the fields of renewable energy, energy efficiency and waste optimization, among others.

In addition to acting and politics, Schwarzenegger is an author published books and wrote articles about bodybuilding as well as his autobiography, Total Recall: My Unbelievably True Life Story.

He continues to be repped by attorney Patrick Knapp of Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen and his financial partner Paul Wachter of Main Street Advisors.