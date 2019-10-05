University Of Kansas Apologizes For “Not Thoroughly Vetting” Controversial Snoop Dogg Performance

A Snoop Dogg performance apparently got too hot for the University of Kansas.

The school issued an apology Friday night after the hip-hop star performed as part of the “Late Night in the Phog” preseason celebration following scrimmages by the men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Snoop’s 35-minute set at Allen Fieldhouse featured scantily dressed women gyrating on stripper poles and doing the splits, along with fake money being shot into the crowd and unedited versions of the rapper’s hit songs, including “Drop It Like It’s Hot” and “Gun and Juice.”

After the show raised eyebrows, Kansas athletic director Jeff Long issued a statement to the Kansas City Star, saying oops, the school expected a “clean version” of the performance.

“We apologize to anyone who was offended by the Snoop Dogg performance at Late Night. We made it clear to the entertainers’ managers that we expected a clean version of the show and took additional steps to communicate to our fans, including moving the artist to the final act of the evening, to ensure that no basketball activities would be missed if anyone did not want to stay for his show,” the statement said.

“I take full responsibility for not thoroughly vetting all the details of the performance and offer my personal apology to those who were offended. We strive to create a family atmosphere at Kansas and fell short of that this evening,” Long added.

The hip-hop star, who’s a big sports fan, wore a No. 20 Kansas jersey with “Snoop” on the back during the show. He posted video on Instagram of the massive crowd at Allen Fieldhouse cheering him on.

This afternoon, Snoop brushed off the controversy and shared a brief statement on Instagram saying he enjoyed performing at the school.

“Thank. U for letting me be me. This is America,” he captioned the post.

In addition to rapping, Snoop hosts and produces a revamped version of the 1970s game show The Joker’s Wild on TNT and sister network TBS.

The second season of Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild premiered in January.