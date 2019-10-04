Universal Television Ups Programming Execs, Adds One From NBCU International

Universal Television has promoted several members of its burgeoning programming ranks and added one new senior-level executive to its roster.

Erik Rechsteiner has been boosted to SVP Current Series and NBCUniversal International exec Kristen Del Pero has been brought over to Universal TV as SVP Current Series and International Development.

The moves come as Universal has reached 40 series currently ordered to production, most in the studio’s history.

“I’m extremely proud of the unprecedented growth at Universal Television over the last three years,” division president Pearlena Igbokwe said in a press release. “It gives me great pleasure to recognize those executives who have helped make it possible and will continue to advance our studio.”

Del Pero and Rechsteiner will report to JoAnn Alfano, EVP Current Series and International Development.

Universal also promoted three director-level execs: Brittany Little, to VP Drama Development; Brian Salb to VP Current Series; and Megan Macmillan to VP Comedy Development.

Rechsteiner has worked on breakout shows including The Good Place and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. He also oversees Superstore, new fall comedy Sunnyside and the recently announced NBC comedy from executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, which stars Ted Danson as the mayor of Los Angeles. Rechsteiner also handles NBC’s second-year drama New Amsterdam.

Del Pero, who arrived at Universal TV a few weeks ago, is charged with overseeing freshman drama Bluff City Law and NBC midseason entries Council of Dads and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. She also will help the company explore new business models and development opportunities around the globe. Del Pero previously served as VP Scripted Programming for NBCUniversal International Studios since 2014, producing such series Gone and The Disappearance. Prior to NBCU, she worked at Dare to Pass, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Lifetime Networks/AETN, TV Tray Entertainment, Broadway Video Television and CAA.

Little has helped develop several series currently on the air or soon to launch across several networks, including FBI and FBI: Most Wanted on CBS, Almost Family on Fox and Lincoln on NBC.

Salb’s current series responsibilities include long-running drama Chicago P.D. and new shows Perfect Harmony and Lincoln for NBC; FBI at CBS; The Baker and the Beauty at ABC; and A.P. Bio, which is headed to NBCU’s Peacock streaming service.

Macmillan has been involved in developing NBC’s A.P. Bio, Sunnyside, The Kenan Show; and Russian Doll for Netflix; and Little America for Apple, among other projects.