Universal Teams With Will Packer Productions To Develop Erotic Romance ‘Deeper’ From ‘Queen Sugar’s Felicia Pride

EXCLUSIVE: Felicia Pride is bringing the heat to Universal Pictures. The studio is teaming with Will Packer Productions to develop Deeper, an erotic romance based on an original idea from the Queen Sugar writer.

Pride is set to write the script, but specific details about the story are being kept under wraps. Will Packer and James Lopez are set to produce, while Heather Washington will co-produce under Will Packer Productions. Pride also will serve as executive producer. Universal’s SVP Production Sara Scott will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

A former entertainment journalist, Pride is an author and made her directorial debut with tender, a short film she also wrote. In addition to writing for Ava DuVernay’s OWN series Queen Sugar, Pride is the co-writer and executive producer of Really Love from Charles D. King’s MACRO. The film stars Kofi Siriboe, Naturi Naughton and Emmy winner Uzo Aduba and follows the life of a starving artist in gentrifying Washington D.C. who is struggling to find his place in the prestigious art world. When a young law student unexpectedly comes into his life, he must choose between a whirlwind romance and his budding career as a successful painter.

Will Packer Productions has produced films that have earned more than $1 billion at the box office. Ten of its movies opening at No. 1 including Girls Trip and Night School, the top-grossing comedies of 2017 and 2018, respectively. Other films in the Will Packer Productions library include What Men Want, Little, No Good Deed as well as the Ride Along and Think Like a Man franchises.

Pride is repped by Industry Entertainment and attorney Matt Schneider.