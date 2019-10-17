‘Jurassic World 3’ Adds ‘Sorry for Your Loss’ Actor Mamoudou Athie

EXCLUSIVE: Mamoudou Athie, who currently co-stars on the Facebook series, Sorry for Your Loss, has landed a lead role in Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Jurassic World 3. He’s set to star opposite returning cast members Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum.

Colin Trevorrow will direct once again. He co-wrote the script with Emily Carmichael based on a story he crafted with Derek Connolly, who worked with him on the screenplay for Jurassic World and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are returning to produce the sequel with Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow serving as executive producers. The Jurassic franchise, which launched in 1993, celebrated its 25th-anniversary last year and has grossed more than $5 billion collectively at the worldwide box office.

Athie’s other credits include Patti Cake$, The Circle, and The Front Runner. He’ll next be seen in Prentice Penny’s father-son drama Uncorked for Netflix and the 20th Century Fox feature Underwater with Kristen Stewart.

Athie is repped by WME and Sloane Offer, Weber and Dern.