Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’ & ‘Sistas’ Off To Strong Ratings Start On BET

The Tyler Perry era at BET officially kicked off last night with the premieres of Tyler Perry’s The Oval and Tyler Perry’s Sistas, both created, executive produced and directed by the prolific filmmaker and entrepreneur.

The Oval premiered to more than 1 million Live+Same Day viewers on BET at 9 PM. That was above the other new scripted series to debut on BET this year, American Soul (864,000) and Boomerang (587,000), which have been renewed for a second season, and Games People Play (760,000), which is still awaiting word. The Oval’s adults 18-49 rating was .497.

For premiere night, counting simulcasts and encores across BET, BET Her and VH1, The Oval amassed 1,5 million total viewers and .826 P18-49 rating.

Sistas’ premiere audience at 10 PM on BET was 894,000, on par with the debut of American Soul and higher than the premieres of Boomerang and Games People Play, with a .402 P18-49 rating. The premiere night total across the three Viacom networks was 1.3 M total viewers and a .721 P18-49 rating.

Tyler Perry’s Sistas was the most social cable program last night, excluding sports and news programming. Sistas was the most social cable drama series premiere in 10 months (since Freeform’s Good Trouble, 1/8/19).