Tyler Perry & Nickelodeon Team On Live-Action Series Starring 10-Year-Old Rapper Young Dylan

Tyler Perry and Nickelodeon are teaming on a new kids and family live-action series starring 10-year-old rapper Young Dylan. The news was revealed today to a surprised Young Dylan (Dylan Gilmer) on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (you can watch the clip below).

Written by Perry, the project tells the story of a family whose world is turned upside down when their nephew, an aspiring hip-hop star (Dylan), moves in unannounced.

“I’m excited to work with Brian and the team at Nickelodeon and find creative ways to reach new audiences,” said Perry. “I love creating comedy television and can’t wait to work with the talented Young Dylan.”

“It’s a thrill to bring this new series to Nickelodeon from the incredibly talented and prolific Tyler Perry, whose track record speaks for itself” added Nickelodeon President Brian Robbins. “Dylan is an incredibly talented 10-year-old who at heart is a relatable kid making his dreams happen. We know kids are going to love watching Dylan and we can’t wait to introduce him and his new show to our audience.”

Nickelodeon’s partnership with Tyler Perry Studios is part of Perry’s long-term mega-deal with Viacom, producing original series for BET Networks and other Viacom networks, with exclusive licensing rights on this programming. Additionally, Tyler Perry Studios recently announced its joint venture with BET Networks for the new streaming video on demand service BET+, which launched on September 19. The SVOD service contains more than 1,000 hours of content, including exclusive new original programming, series, movies, and specials from BET Networks and creators, including Perry, Tracy Oliver, Will Packer, and others.

Born and raised in Annapolis, MD, Young Dylan is best known for his many appearances and performances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and at NBA All-Star Weekend. He also made a guest appearance on the revival of Nickelodeon’s hit series, All That scheduled to air on Saturday, Oct. 12. Young Dylan has an overall talent deal with Telepictures, a subsidiary of Warner Bros. Television.

Gilmer is repped by The Green Room and Chris Abramson at Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.