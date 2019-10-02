Twitter Nears Recovery From Overnight Outage In Several Countries

said Wednesday morning that a sizable outage that took its social network down in several parts of the world was “just about fixed.”

The issue flared up overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

“You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs,” the company’s official support network tweeted. “We’re currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon.” A few hours later, at around 7:30AM ET, the account offered an update. “The issue is just about fixed,” it said. “You should be able to access Twitter as usual. If not, give it a few more minutes! Thanks for waiting.”

Access to Tweetdeck, a dashboard for monitoring Twitter accounts, also went down during the outage. Both Tweetdeck and Twitter itself were showing signs of recovery as Wednesday morning progressed. Even so, the monitoring site Down Detector still showed outages in Japan, the UK and Western Europe and, to a lesser extent, the Northeast U.S.

The disruption was the first for Twitter since last July, when it suffered two outages. One of them was in close proximity to similar issues for Facebook and Instagram, which were unusable for the better part of a day.

The hashtag #TwitterDown saw a spree of memes and GIFs being shared by those who could manage to get on the platform.