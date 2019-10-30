Twitter To Ban Political Advertising, CEO Jack Dorsey Says

will stop all political advertising on its platform, getting out of a business that has been fraught with controversy over questions of whether spots need to be fact checked and verified.

“A political message earns reach when people decide to follow an account or retweet,” Dorsey wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “Paying for reach removes that decision, forcing highly optimized and targeted political messages on people. We believe this decision should not be compromised by money.”

He added, “While internet advertising is incredibly powerful and very effective for commercial advertisers, that power brings significant risks to politics, where it can be used to influence votes to affect the lives of millions.”

Twitter’s new policy diverges from that of Facebook, which accepts political advertisements and does not fact check them. That has been a simmering issue headed into the 2020 presidential campaign, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been criticized by candidates like Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren for the policy, which they say contributes to an atmosphere of misinformation.

Zuckerberg defended the policy last week in an appearance before a House Committee.

“Our policy is we do not fact check politicians’ speech, and the reason for that is that we believe that in a democracy it is important that people can see for themselves what politicians are saying,” he said.