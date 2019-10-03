Twitter Takes Down Donald Trump’s Altered Nickelback Video After Warner Music Copyright Notice

A video that President Donald Trump posted on Twitter was removed after a copyright notice from the band Nickelback.

The video was an attack on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, but it also featured an altered version of a video from Nickelback for its single Photograph.

“This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner,” a message on Twitter reads in the president’s feed. The notice was filed by Warner Music Group. All that remains is Trump’s message — “LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH!”

In the original Nickelback video, the group’s lead singer Chad Kroeger holds up a photo and sings, “Look at this photograph. Every time I do it makes me laugh.” In the Trump team’s altered video, the photo is replaced by one of the Bidens with Devon Archer, who is identified as a “Ukraine gas exec.” The photo has gotten substantial play on conservative media sites this week to bolster Trump’s claims that the Bidens engaged in wrongdoing when Biden was vice president and Hunter Biden served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

This is only the latest takedown notice that Trump has received, but Twitter has refused requests to suspend his account. On Wednesday, Kamala Harris, one of Biden’s rivals for the presidential nomination, sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey arguing that Trump’s tweets violate their policy against abusive behavior. But Twitter has defended its practice of retaining the accounts of world leaders and other prominent figures.

“Blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets would hide important information people should be able to see and debate. It would also not silence that leader, but it would certainly hamper necessary discussion around their words and actions,” the company said in a blog post last year.