‘Twist’: Michael Caine, Lena Headey, Rita Ora & Raff Law Lead Cast In Sky Movie Update Of Charles Dickens Classic

Two-time Oscar winner Michael Caine, Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey and singer Rita Ora are among cast for Sky movie Twist, an update on the classic Charles Dickens story Oliver Twist.

Also starring will be David Walliams (Little Britain), Franz Drameh (Legends of Tomorrow), Sophie Simnett (Daybreak) and newcomer Raff Law — son of Jude — in the title role.

Heading into production this autumn, the UK film is a contemporary update in which the character of Oliver is reinvented as a streetwise artist living on the streets of day London. A chance encounter with a gang of grifters led by the charismatic Dodge (Ora) sees Twist (Law) caught up in a high stakes heist to steal a priceless painting for master thief, Fagin (Caine), and his psychopathic business partner, Sikes (Headey). Drameh will play Batesey, Simnett will play Red and Walliams will play Losberne.

Pic is directed by Martin Owen (Killers Anonymous) and produced by Unstoppable Film and TV, Posterity Pictures and Puregrass Films. John Wrathall (The Liability) has scripted with additional writing by Sally Collett and Owen. Producers are Matt Williams, Ben Grass, Jason Maza and Noel Clarke.

Financiers include Magna Entertainment Capital, Blue Rider and Lipsync Productions. International sales are with Arclight Films.

The film will be made available on Comcast-owned Euro broadcaster Sky’s UK movie platform Sky Cinema on the same day as a planned limited theatrical release in the market via Altitude.

Caine said, “Fagin is such an infamous character, it’s going to be great fun playing him. I’m really looking forward to working with Lena, Raff and the rest of the cast in London when we start shooting.”

Headey added, “I couldn’t be more excited to take on the iconic character of Sikes from Oliver Twist. Flipping roles without apology or character softening is a brilliant way to breathe new life into established materials and bring it to new audiences.”

Law, in his first major role, commented, “I’m excited to play such a well-loved literary character, and I’m looking forward to working with Martin Owen to bring to life his new take on the character in modern-day London.”