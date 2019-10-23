TrustNordisk Boards Danish Feature ‘A Taste Of Hunger’ Starring ‘Game Of Thrones’ Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Scandi sales outfit TrustNordisk has picked up Christoffer Boe’s Danish feature A Taste Of Hunger, the romantic drama starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game Of Thrones) and Katrine Greis-Rosenthal (A Fortunate Man).

The film, which is in pre-production, will follow a couple who sacrifice everything to achieve the highest possible accolade in the culinary world – a Michelin star.

Director Boe, who also co-wrote the script with Tobias Lindholm (A War), has credits including 2003 feature Reconstruction, which won two prizes in Cannes.

Louise Vesth is producing the project for Danish outfit Zentropa. Her credits include Lars von Trier’s Melancholia and Nymphomaniac.

A Taste Of Hunger is being made in co-production with Zentropa Sweden and Film i Väst, with support from the Danish Film Institute, Svenska Filminstitutet and Nordisk Film & TV Fond, in collaboration with TV 2 Danmark and SVT with development backing from the Creative Europe MEDIA programme.

TrustNordisk will have the film on its sales slate at the upcoming American Film Market in LA. Nordisk Film will handle the local release in Scandinavia, which is provisionally set for January 2021.