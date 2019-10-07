Trump Taxes: Media Jump On Ruling That He Has To Turn Over His Returns

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Evan Vucci/AP/Shutterstock (10436174g) President Donald Trump talks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House, in Washington Trump, Washington, USA - 04 Oct 2019

President Donald Trump is facing an escalating impeachment inquiry and a furor over his latest decision in Syria, but news networks zeroed in on a surprise twist in another story: His taxes.

A federal judge on Monday ruled against Trump’s effort to prevent eight years of his tax returns from being turned over to a New York grand jury.

One of Trump’s attorneys quickly secured a temporary stay of the ruling, but the federal court decision increases the chances that Trump’s accounting firm will have to turn over his tax returns as part of an investigation into whether the Trump organization violated state laws. New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. sent Trump’s accounting firm a grand jury subpoena seeking Trump’s returns as far back as 2011.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero called Trump’s claim of immunity “extraordinary.”

“As the Court reads it, presidential immunity would stretch to cover every phase of criminal proceedings, including investigations, grand jury proceedings and subpoenas, indictment, prosecution, arrest, trial, conviction, and incarceration,” he wrote. “That constitutional protection presumably would encompass any conduct, at any time, in any forum, whether federal or state, and whether the President acted alone or in concert with other individuals.”

Trump reacted to the ruling in a tweet. “The Radical Left Democrats have failed on all fronts, so now they are pushing local New York City and State Democrat prosecutors to go get President Trump. A thing like this has never happened to any President before. Not even close!”

Prosecutors are looking into whether any state laws were violated in Trump Organization reimbursement payments to Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal lawyer. In the lead up to the 2016 election, Cohen paid some of the hush money to Stormy Daniels, the adult film actress who claims she had sexual relations with Trump in 2006.

Even if the returns are turned over to the grand jury, it does not necessarily mean that they will be made public, as investigative materials typically are sealed. But portions of the returns could be revealed if a case is brought against the Trump Organization.

With the temporary stay, a federal appeals court will now review the decision.