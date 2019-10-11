Prince’s Estate Objects to Use Of Music At Donald Trump’s Minneapolis Rally

The estate of Prince is objecting to the use of the late singer’s music at President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Minneapolis on Thursday, claiming that his representatives last year said that they would not play any of his songs at future events.

“President Trump played Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music,” the Prince estate said in a Twitter message. “The Prince estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

They included a letter send last year to the estate’s lawyers, in which an attorney for Jones Day responded to their concerns and wrote that “without admitting liability, and to avoid any future dispute, we write to confirm that the campaign will not use Prince’s music in connection with its activities going forward.”

Related Story Joe Biden Under Pressure From Hollywood Donors To Hit Donald Trump Harder; Some Looking To Warren As Fallback

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019

“Purple Rain” actually was played more than once at the rally at the rally, held at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.

A Trump campaign spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

Trump spoke for more than an hour and a half at the raucous rally, in which he referred to the “Russia hoax” and called the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry a “witch hunt.” He also said that Joe Biden was only a good vice president because “he understood how to kiss Barack Obama’s ass.” He called Biden’s son, Hunter, a “loser.”

Prince, a Minneapolis native, died in 2016.

Biden, who was in Los Angeles for the Human Rights Campaign’s LGBTQ town hall event, responded to Trump’s attacks.

“I spent my night at the HRC forum talking about the fundamental respect every human being deserves,” Biden wrote on Twitter. “You spent yours showing how little respect for anyone else you have. America is so much stronger than your weakness, @realdonaldtrump.”