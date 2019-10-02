Donald Trump Unloads On “Corrupt” Media During Press Conference Dominated By Impeachment Questions

President Donald Trump amped up his rhetoric against the media at a White House press conference on Tuesday, calling some outlets “corrupt” while having a testy exchange with a reporter for Reuters.

The press conference was with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö, but the central questions were naturally focused on the unfolding whistleblower complaint and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s launch of an impeachment inquiry of Trump. The focus is on a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Jeff Mason, correspondent for Reuters, asked Trump what he wanted the Ukrainian president to do about the Bidens.

Trump didn’t initially answer the question, and when Mason tried to ask it again, Trump said, “Are you talking to me?”

Related Story Donald Trump's Reaction To Nancy Pelosi & Adam Schiff Press Conference: "Bullsh*t"

“Yes, it is just a followup of what I just asked you, sir.”

Trump replied, “We have the president of Finland. Ask him a question.”

“I have one. I just wanted to follow up on the one I asked you,” Mason replied.

Trump then said, “Did you hear me? Ask him a question. I have given you a long answer. Ask this gentleman a question. Don’t be rude.”

“No sir. I don’t want to be rude. I just wanted you to have a chance to answer the question I just asked you,” Mason said.

“I answered everything,” Trump replied. “It’s a whole hoax, and you know who is playing into the hoax, people like you, and the fake news media that we have in this country, and I say in many cases, the corrupt news media. Because you are corrupt. Much of the media in this country is not just fake, it’s corrupt. And you have some very fine people too. Great journalists. Great reporters. But to a large extent, it is corrupt and it is fake.”

After the press conference ended, Mason said that he was just trying to get an answer to his question. Other reporters came up afterward and complimented him for keeping his cool during the exchange.

Mason is the former president of the White House Correspondents Association. This was the first time that he had such a testy exchange with Trump.

Trump did praise The New York Times during the press conference, after having just been informed that the publication posted a story that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) had known about the whistleblower’s concerns about Trump’s call before the complaint was filed.