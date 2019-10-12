Trump Claims Oprah “Loved Me Until I Decided To Run For Office”

After singling out Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and “little” Bruce Springsteen, President Trump has directed his anger at Oprah Winfrey.

Video posted online Friday, showed Trump criticizing the media mogul, during a campaign rally in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

He began by bashing former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Last year Winfrey back the Democrat, who ultimately lost to Republican Brian Kemp.

“Our friend Brian Kemp, he did a number on Stacey Abrams,” Trump told the crowd. “She’s still saying, ‘What happened? What happened?'”

“She had Oprah,” Trump quipped, adding that even with help from the TV titan and former President Barack Obama, Abrams still lost.

“You know, Oprah used to be a very good friend of mine. She used to go to Mar-a-Lago,” he added.

Trump told supporters Winfrey was a frequent guest at his Florida golf course and enjoyed the food there.

“She loved the key lime pie,” he said to laughter. “No. So do I.”

Trump and his family appeared on Winfrey’s talk show in 2011, before their apparent friendship soured.