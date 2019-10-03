News Networks Zero In On Donald Trump’s Latest Twist: He Wants China To Investigate The Bidens

Shortly after President Donald Trump took questions from reporters on the South Lawn on Thursday, NBC News White House correspondent Peter Alexander went on the air to explain what just happened:

“President Trump is now publicly asking foreign leaders to investigate Joe Biden , in the midst of an impeachment inquiry into whether he privately asked a foreign leaders to investigate Joe Biden,” Alexander said.

As he was headed off to Florida for an event, Trump told reporters that “ China should start an investigation into the Bidens because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine. So I would say that President Zelensky, if it were me, I would recommend that they start an investigation into the Bidens.”

In the nine days since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the launch of an impeachment inquiry against Trump, print and TV journalists have broken story after story that advances the narrative, with the biggest bombshells seemingly reserved for the late afternoon ET hours.

But Trump has missed very few opportunities to try to make his own headlines, often on Twitter but also in his interactions with the White House press corps. Even as he has tagged mainstream media as mostly “corrupt,” he still been stopping to answer questions from reporters sometimes several times in a day.

It may take weeks to see if Trump’s efforts to turn the focus onto the Bidens has worked. Support for impeachment has jumped since last week, according to multiple polls. And while one poll released yesterday showed that 42% of respondents think that Biden “probably did” put pressure on Ukraine to not investigate his son’s businesses, it will take more polling to see if Trump’s unproven claims stick. News outlets like The New Yorker and The Washington Post have looked into the Biden story and have found no evidence that that is what happened.

Curiously, the question that Trump was answering on Thursday — just what he wanted from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when he talked about the Bidens on their July 25 phone call — was the same one that Reuters’ Jeff Mason tried to ask at a press conference on Wednesday. Then, Trump did not answer and berated Mason; on Thursday, he made clear that it was because he wanted the Bidens investigated — and for China to do it too.

The sent news outlets into a new fever of analysis over what it meant for the impeachment inquiry.

“It is legally wrong. It is morally wrong. And the president has to hear that from people on Capitol Hill,” Nicholas Burns, a former State Department official under George W. Bush, said on CNN. He made similar comments earlier on MSNBC, but also said that he is backing Biden in the presidential election.

Fox News turned to Gerard Baker, editor at large for The Wall Street Journal, who suggested that this was Trump’s m.o. or even part of some kind of strategy.

“It is classic Donald Trump,” Baker said on the channel. “Far from feeling ashamed or sorry…he says, ‘Yeah, they should investigate.'”