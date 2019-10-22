‘Trinkets’: Austin Crute, Nik Dodani, Andrew Jacobs, Chloë Levine Join Second & Final Season Of Netflix Series

Austin Crute (Daybreak, Booksmart), Nik Dodani (Atypical), Andrew Jacobs (Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones) and Chloë Levine (The OA) are set for recurring roles in the second and final season of Netflix’s YA series Trinkets, produced by AwesomenessTV. Shooting on season 2 is underway in Portland, OR. Premiere is slated for 2020.

Based on Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith‘s young adult novel, and written by Amy Andelson, Emily Meyer and Smith, Trinkets centers on three teenage girls who form an unlikely friendship when they find themselves in the same mandated Shoplifter’s Anonymous meeting. Elodie (Brianna Hildebrand), Moe (Kiana Madeira), and Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell) make an imperfect picture of perfection, finding strength in each other as they negotiate the complicated dilemma of trying to fit in while longing to break out.

Crute will play Marquise, a new friend of Tabitha’s (Swindell) in yearbook. Dodani will portray Chase, Moe’s (Madeira) intellectual rival who causes unexpected problems for her. Jacobs is Ben Traux, Moe’s (Madeira) older brother who is home from military school to try to figure things out. Levine plays Jillian, anew friend of Elodie’s (Hildebrand) from band.

Andelson, Meyer and Smith executive produce with Goldfinger and AwesomenessTV’s Shelley Zimmerman, Brin Lukens and Rebecca Glashow.

Crute also stars in Netflix’s Daybreak, which premieres October 24. On the big screen he can be seen in Olivia Wilde-directed Booksmart.

Dodani also stars in Netflix’s Atypical, which launches its third season November 1. He’s repped by Buchwald and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Jacobs was seen in feature Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones and recently guest-starred on Unbelievable.

Levine recurred on The OA and recently guest-starred in The Society, High Maintenance and Bull. She’s repped by APA and Anthony & Associates.