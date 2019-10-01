Trevor Noah Developing On-The-Road Comedy Series For Mobile Platform Quibi

Trevor Noah is developing a comedy series for Quibi that will give viewers of the mobile-only platform an “unprecedented peek” at the comedian’s interactions with people he meets and places he visits “on a tour to the far corners of the country and beyond,” Quibi announced today.

To be produced by Noah’s Day Zero Productions and Comedy Central Productions, the as-yet-untitled series will feature Noah as both star and exec producer. Little else about the in-development series, besides the “tour” premise, was disclosed, though Quibi said the talk show host’s interactions will suggest how he develops his point of view and colors his “unique brand of stand up comedy.”

Producing will be Comedy Central Productions, Day Zero Productions, Bob Bain Productions and Mainstay Entertainment.

Executive producing for Day Zero will be Haroon Saleem, with Bob Bain the E.P for Bob Bain Productions; and Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt and Sanaz Yamin for Mainstay Entertainment.

Noah, of course, is the Emmy-winning host of The Daily Show, weeknights on Comedy Central. The host has written, produced, and starred in eight comedy specials, most recently Son of Patricia on Netflix. His successes have included sold out shows over 5 continents, and he’s currently crossing North America on his first-ever arena tour with the “Loud & Clear Tour 2019”.

In April 2019, Trevor launched his new podcast series On Second Thought: The Trevor Noah Podcast, exclusively on Luminary.

Day Zero Productions recently partnered with Viacom, with several projects in development including the feature film adaptation his book Born a Crime starring Lupita Nyong’o, as well as the half-hour comedy Jefferson County: Probation with Roy Wood Jr. at Comedy Central.

