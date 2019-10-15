Trevor Noah: Even The Joker Thinks Trump’s Foreign Policy Is ‘Insane’

Trevor Noah says the situation in the Middle East is spiraling out of control, and President Trump’s foreign policy is partly to blame.

“While all this impeachment stuff is tearing America apart, Trump is causing just as much mayhem overseas,” Noah said Monday night on The Daily Show.

The Comedy Central star blasted Trump for his decision earlier this month to pull U.S. troops out of Syria, opening the door for Turkey to attack Kurdish forces in the area.

“It all started last week, when he made an abrupt decision to pull troops out of northern Syria, which everyone slammed — Republicans, Democrats, Fox News. Even the Joker was like ‘alright I love chaos, but this sh** is insane.'”

From the Ukraine scandal to Syria, Trump’s presidency continues to be more chaotic than a Black Friday sale at Fyre Festival. pic.twitter.com/vMHM313wnw — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 15, 2019

Noah then tossed to several news clips that said the situation in northern Syria has become a humanitarian disaster — with more than 100,000 people forced from their homes, and hundreds of ISIS fighters and their supporters escaping detention camps.

“Sweet Jesus,” Noah said. “Donald Trump is the only person who can find a way to make the Middle East more chaotic.”