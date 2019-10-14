Click to Skip Ad
Traveling Event 'Together Live' In Works For Television By UCP

UCP

EXCLUSIVE: The traveling event Together Live is in the works for the small screen. UCP is adapting the event as a television series, with founders Jennifer Rudolph Walsh and Glennon Doyle set to executive produce.

According to the official description, Together Live is a traveling event that brings diverse storytellers together for an epic evening of laughter, music and hard-won wisdom. Thought leaders, musicians, celebrities and comedians share the stage and tell their own raw, inspiring stories of finding purpose and community.

Together Live will host its latest event tonight at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles with guests Sophia Bush, Austin Channing Brown, Patti Harrison, Sabrina Jalees, Milck, Abby Wambach and Doyle. Past guests include Reese Witherspoon, Connie Britton, Ciara, Geena Rocero, Cleo Wade, Brené Brown, Nicole Byer, Khalida Brohi, Gina Rodriguez and Sonequa Martin-Green.

Following L.A., Together Live will head to Houston, TX; Fayetteville, AR; Indianapolis, In; Minneapolis, MN; Cincinnati, OH; Royal Oak, MI, Boston, MA, and New York City.

UCP is the studio behind Amazon’s Homecoming, Hulu’s The Act, Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, USA Network’s Mr. Robot, and the upcoming Treadstone, Dare Me and Briarpatch. NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock recently announced series orders of UCP’s Brave New World, Dr. Death and Battlestar Galactica as well as pilot orders of One Of Us Is Lying and Punky Brewster. Recently announced development at UCP includes Chucky and A Girl From Plainville.

