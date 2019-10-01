‘Transparent’ Actress Alexandra Grey To Recur On ‘Empire’

EXCLUSIVE: Alexandra Grey is set to recur on Fox’s Empire for the musical drama’s sixth and final season.

Grey will make her Empire debut on tonight’s episode as as Melody Barnes, who is described as “a badass singer/songwriter/producer with a quick mouth covered by a chosen shyness.”

Grey recently reprised her role as Delilah in the Transparent finale movie. She also recurs as Denise Lockwood on NBC’s Chicago Med and next will be seen in the title role on the forthcoming Lisa Donato-directed Gossamer Folds. Deadline exclusively broke the story that Grey will play a trans woman who befriends a young man in a small town. The film comes from Yeardley Smith and Ben Cornwell’s Paperclip Ltd. and also stars Jackson Robert Scott (IT) Sprague Grayden, Shane West, Ethan Suplee and Franklin Ojeda Smith.

Empire kicked off its sixth and final season on September 24. Created by Lee Daniels and Danny Strong and starring Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, Empire hails from Imagine Television and 20th Century Fox TV. Daniels, Strong, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Sanaa Hamri, Dennis Hammer, Matt Pyken and Diane Ademu-John executive produce alongside showrunner Brett Mahoney.

Grey is repped by GVA Talent Agency and Zero Gravity Management.