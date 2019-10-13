Transgender Activist Mentioned In Dave Chappelle’s ‘Sticks & Stones’ Netflix Special Dies

Chappelle claimed that Dorman was “laughing the hardest” at the jokes. But not everyone was laughing. Some claimed the comedy was transphobic.

Dorman posted a goodbye messeage on Facebook on Friday. “I’ve thought about this a lot before this morning. How do you say “goodbye” and “I’m sorry” and “I love you” to all the beautiful souls you know? For the last time.”

Dorman was a software engineer and held at senior position at Vineti, a software automation and analytics company for cell and gene therapies.