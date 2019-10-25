‘Tom & Jerry’ Jumps To Christmas 2020, ‘The Witches’ Inches Up A Week Next Fall

Rather than go two weeks after Easter 2021 on April 16, Warner Bros. is moving up their Tim Story-directed Tom & Jerry movie to Christmas 2020, specifically Wednesday Dec. 23.

Pic will go up against DreamWorks Animation/Universal’s The Croods 2. Then, on Christmas, comes Universal’s News of the World and an untitled Paramount/Skydance Media movie.

Tom & Jerry arrives in the wake of Amblin/Fox’s West Side Story, Paramount’s Coming to America 2, Sony’s Uncharted and Warner Bros./Legendary’s Dune, all opening on Dec. 18, 2020.

Warners will still hold on to April 16, 2021 for an untitled event film. The only other competition on this date is an untitled Universal event pic.

Also next October, Warners is moving up their Robert Zemeckis redux of Roald Dahl’s The Witches with Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci by a week from Oct. 16 to Oct. 9. The Witches moves away from Paramount’s G.I. Joe and Universal/Blumhouse/Miramax’s Halloween Kills, and instead will vs. Fox’s Death on the Nile and Lionsgate’s Fatale.