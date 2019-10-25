Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Monster Problems’: Paramount Moves Dylan O’Brien Pic To Pre-Summer Slot

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Joker' Breaks Global Record For R-Rated Pic With $788M+, Tops 'Deadpool'

Read the full story

‘Tom & Jerry’ Jumps To Christmas 2020, ‘The Witches’ Inches Up A Week Next Fall

Tom and Jerry
WB

Rather than go two weeks after Easter 2021 on April 16, Warner Bros. is moving up their Tim Story-directed Tom & Jerry movie to Christmas 2020, specifically Wednesday Dec. 23.

Pic will go up against DreamWorks Animation/Universal’s The Croods 2. Then, on Christmas, comes Universal’s News of the World and an untitled Paramount/Skydance Media movie.

Tom & Jerry arrives in the wake of Amblin/Fox’s West Side Story, Paramount’s Coming to America 2, Sony’s Uncharted and Warner Bros./Legendary’s Dune, all opening on Dec. 18, 2020.

Warners will still hold on to April 16, 2021 for an untitled event film. The only other competition on this date is an untitled Universal event pic.

Also next October, Warners is moving up their Robert Zemeckis redux of Roald Dahl’s The Witches with Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci by a week from Oct. 16 to Oct. 9. The Witches moves away from Paramount’s G.I. Joe and Universal/Blumhouse/Miramax’s Halloween Kills, and instead will vs. Fox’s Death on the Nile and Lionsgate’s Fatale. 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad