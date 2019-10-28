Tom Hughes Cast In ‘Infinite’; Jasmin Savoy Brown To Star In ‘Conductor’; Isabel Arraiza Joins ‘The Little Things’

Tom Hughes, best known for British TV dramas Victoria and The Game, will co-star in Infinite, Paramount’s sci-fi drama which is directed by Antoine Fuqua. Mark Wahlberg attached to star. Mark Wahlberg toplines the feature alongside

Dylan O’Brien, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Jason Mantzoukas. Based on the novel The Reincarnationist Papers by D. Eric Maikranz, the plot follows Evan Michaels (Whalberg), a man haunted by memories of two past lives. He stumbles upon a centuries-old secret society of similar individuals who make up the Cognomina, possessing total recall of their past lives and whose members have been agents of change throughout history. He seeks to join their ranks. Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian, John Zaozirny, Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, and Mark Huffam are producing with Fuqua and Raphael Crohn serving as executive producers. Infinite hits theaters August 7. Hughes is repped by UTA and Gordon and French.

Jasmin Savoy Brown (The Leftovers, For the People) is set to star in Conductor, the feature-length iteration to director Alex Noyer’s short film of the same title. The film will mark Noyer’s directorial debut. It’ll also star Lili Simmons (Ray Donovan, Banshee) and newcomer James Jagger. The pic follows Alexis (Brown), a formerly deaf woman who recovered her hearing and gained synesthetic abilities after witnessing the brutal murder of her family when she was a child. Finding solace in the sounds of bodily harm, she pursues a career in music, composing her masterpiece through gruesome murders. She is supported by her loving roommate Marie (Simmons), who is blissfully unaware of the part she plays in Alexis’ work. Faced with the possibility of losing her hearing again, Alexis relentlessly pursues her masterpiece through gruesome sound experiments on human flesh. Noyer is producing the piece with Hannu Aukia Mike Macari (Netflix’s Fractured, The Ring) is the exec producer. Brown is repped by ICM Partners, Cinterra Entertainment and Jackoway Austen Tyerman; Simmons by Kate Linden Management and Goodman Schenkman & Brecheen; Jagger by ICM Partners, Framework Entertainment, and Schreck Rose Dapello.

Pearson and The Oath actress Isabel Arraiza has been added to the cast of The Little Things, the Warner Bros thriller that stars oscar winners Denzel Washington, Jared Leto, and Rami Malek. John Lee Hancock wrote and is directing the film, which centers around Deke (Washington), a burned-out Kern County, CA deputy sheriff who teams with Baxter (Malek), a crack LASD detective, to nab a serial killer. Deke’s nose for the “little things” proves eerily accurate, but his willingness to circumvent the rules embroils Baxter in a soul-shattering dilemma. Meanwhile, Deke must wrestle with a dark secret from his past. Arraiza, who is repped by Gersh and Circle of Confusion, will play Baxter’s wife. Mark Johnson is producing the project.