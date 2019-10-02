Click to Skip Ad
Tom Cruise Meets With Ukraine President At Center Of Trump Impeachment Scandal

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Uncredited/AP/Shutterstock (10431854a) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and American actor, film director and producer Tom Cruise talk to each other during their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, late. At the invitation of President of Zelensky Tom Cruise arrived in Kyiv Trump, Kyiv, Ukraine - 30 Sep 2019
Shutterstock

As Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky makes headlines in the U.S. for his part in a Washington political storm, back home he’s making the news for hosting a movie star.

Zelensky, a former actor and comedian, welcomed Tom Cruise to a meeting in his Kiev office on Monday.

Video released by the Ukrainian leader’s staff showed him telling the Mission: Impossible – Fallout actor in English: “You’re good-looking! Like in a movie.”

Cruise got a good laugh and responded: “It pays the rent.”

[Watch the video below]

In a statement, the government of Ukraine said Cruise is interested in shooting a movie there and received an invitation to visit from Zelensky.

“The President of Ukraine told the guest about his own experience in cinema,” his office said.

The Ukraine has a new law offering subsidies to foreign filmmakers in an effort to attract investment in the country.

Zelensky has been the subject of breathless international media coverage since a whistleblower report detailed his July phone call with President Trump, in which Trump asked him to “look into” former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.

