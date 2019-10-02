Tom Cruise Meets With Ukraine President At Center Of Trump Impeachment Scandal

As Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky makes headlines in the U.S. for his part in a Washington political storm, back home he’s making the news for hosting a movie star.
Zelensky, a former actor and comedian, welcomed Tom Cruise to a meeting in his Kiev office on Monday.
Video released by the Ukrainian leader’s staff showed him telling the Mission: Impossible – Fallout actor in English: “You’re good-looking! Like in a movie.”
Cruise got a good laugh and responded: “It pays the rent.”
In a statement, the government of Ukraine said Cruise is interested in shooting a movie there and received an invitation to visit from Zelensky.
“The President of Ukraine told the guest about his own experience in cinema,” his office said.
The Ukraine has a new law offering subsidies to foreign filmmakers in an effort to attract investment in the country.
Zelensky has been the subject of breathless international media coverage since a whistleblower report detailed his July phone call with President Trump, in which Trump asked him to “look into” former Vice President Joe Biden and his son.
