Tim Allen Mourns Loss Of Former ‘Last Man Standing’ Co-Star Robert Forster

Tim Allen paid tribute Saturday to his former Last Man Standing co-star Robert Forster, who died Friday at age 78.

“So very sad at Robert’s passing, he was a gift to me personally and a emotional part of our show. Prayers and condolences to his beautiful wife and family,” Allen tweeted.

Nancy Travis, who plays Vanessa Baxter on the series, also remembered Forster on social media.

“A truly gifted actor and one of the loveliest people I have ever had the pleasure of working with. RIP Robert,” Travis wrote on Twitter Friday.

Forster passed away at his home in Los Angeles following a brief battle with brain cancer. He played Allen’s widower father, Bud Baxter, on Last Man Standing and guest-starred on 10 episodes of the series. His last appearance on the comedy, which now airs on Fox after a move from ABC, was in 2018.

During his decades-long career, Forster appeared in more than 100 films, including Netflix’s El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

He received an Academy Award nomination for his work as Max Cherry in Quentin Tarantino’s Jackie Brown.

Born in Rochester, New York, Forster graduated from the University of Rochester and then moved to New York City. He worked on Broadway before making the transition to films and TV.