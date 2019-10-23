Tig Notaro And Stephanie Allynne To Co-Direct Lauren Pomerantz Feature; Gloria Sanchez And Level Forward To Produce

EXCLUSIVE: One Missippi duo Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne are set to make their feature directorial debut with a new untitled feature inspired by the real-life story of Lauren Pomerantz, head writer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Notaro and Allynne will co-direct a mostly autobiographical script written from Pomerantz. Gloria Sanchez and Level Forward will produce the pic which will explore the complicated and oftentimes wonderfully ridiculous dynamics of female friendship, self-discovery, and societal expectations

The yet-to-be-titled project follows thirtysomethings Lucy and Jane who have been best friends their entire lives. They’ve learned pretty much everything about life and each other from one another. Below the surface, however, are things unknown, or at least not quite accepted, which Lucy hides from Jane and — herself. Only when Lucy embarks on a personal journey, will she face a test of her friendship, and her sense of self, on a path she may not be entirely ready to take.

Notaro said that as a lesbian, she thought she was familiar with the lesbian of coming-of-age story, but Pomerantz’s gives a fresh, funny and heartwarming take on the narrative. Allynne adds, “Nothing interests me more than a character whose self-determination, curiosity, and bravery is directed inward, igniting the possibility to awaken one’s true authentic self.”

“If I had known that coming out would lead to getting to work with Tig, Stephanie, and this producing team, I would’ve come out so much sooner,” jokes Pomerantz. “But then I wouldn’t have had this story to tell, and I am so excited that they are helping me tell it.”

The film is scheduled to start filming in Los Angeles in early 2020. David Rubin from Firefly and Richard Hicks from Brief Transit are currently casting. The film will be produced by Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez and Christy Spitzer Thornton and Rachel Gould for Level Forward.

In addition to the new project, Notaro and Allynne’s have set the political comedy First Ladies at Netflix. Based on their original pitch, the story follows America’s first female President played by Jennifer Aniston and her wife, The First Lady played by Notaro, who will also produce with Allynne and Aniston. This project will also be produced by Elbaum, Betsy Koch, Adam McKay and Will Ferrell for Gloria Sanchez.