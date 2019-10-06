This Week In Music: The White Room With Black Curtains Beckons For Rock’s Elders

The death of Ginger Baker today at age 80 is a harsh reminder that the superstars of the 1950s-1970s rock era are reaching an age where fragile health becomes more and more common.

The recent deaths of Ric Ocasek, Eddie Money and others hangs heavy over the genre’s fans, and serves notice that those who are still out there performing should be savored for their longevity and vitality.

This week in music:

FAREWELL TO GINGER, PERHAPS AN ERA: The death of Cream and Blind Faith drummer Ginger Baker at age 80 has rocked the Baby Boomer community that remembers his heyday. But even more saddening is the thought that those who dominated in his era are now in that magic 75-80 range. Here is a list of the still-living rock stars, some of them still performing.

ARTIFICIALLY INTELLIGENT AND PROLIFIC: Truly busy musicians may release one or two albums and several tracks per year. Now meat Auxuman, who puts out an album every month using artificial intelligence. The virtual entertainers, who go by various names, will be uploaded to YouTube, SoundCloud and other streaming platforms.

POP GOES THE WORLD: A new report from the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) claims pop music is the most popular genre internationally. The IFPI report included demographically representative samples of the online population aged 16-64 in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom and United States.The report claims that pop music is the most-listened-to music genre, followed by rock, oldies, hip-hop/rap and dance/electronic music. K-pop is 7ths, while R&B is ninth. In tenth place is classical music.

TEGAN AND SARAH TICKETING: Tegan And Sarah offered a number of seats for their Tuesday night concert in San Francisco at a “pay what you can” price. The move was designed to thwart the secondary ticketing platforms, who gobbled up tickets and then put them up for re-sale. That could result in empty seats, so the group put up any empty seat on a “first come, first serve” basis. The move follows a similar snafu by the Black Keys late last month in Los Angeles, where secondary tickets were not honored for admission.

TICKETFLY TURNS INTO EVENTBRITE: Ticketfly, the independent ticket company that Eventbrite acquired for $200 million from Pandora in 2017, has now been fully absorbed into the mother ship within the Eventbrite platform. The main Ticketfly.com URL now redirects to Eventbrite.com.

BUDDY, CAN YOU SPARE A JOB? The House of Blues Music Forward Foundation is running job fairs across the country this month targeting music industry jobs. The program is returning for its second year and will take place in Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Orlando and New Orleans. The event targets youths age 16-22 seeking a music industry career.

MARYELLEN CATANEO RIP: Longtime Columbia Records/Sony Music VP MaryEllen Cataneo passed this week after a cancer battle. She retired in 1995 to raise her family, but still was an active concert-goer. During her time at Columbia/Sony, she ran publicity campaigns for Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith and many others