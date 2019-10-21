The Weather Channel Sets ‘2020: Race To Save The Planet’ Conversations With Presidential Candidates

A hot air mass will be moving in to the Weather Channel, as the network plans a primetime special featuring conversations with presidential candidates from the Republican and Democratic parties about climate change.

2020: The Race To Save The Planet will air on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 8 PM ET and feature interviews conducted with the candidates in locations already allegedly seeing impacts from a warming planet. The special will air with limited commercial interruptions.

Viewers will hear from Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Senator Kamala Harris, Mayor Pete Buttiigieg, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Senator Cory Booker, former Congressman Joe Walsh, former Governor Bill Weld and former Governor Mark Sanford about how climate change is impacting jobs, the economy, national security, extreme weather, and more.

Dr. Rick Knabb, former director of the National Hurricane Center and the network’s on-air hurricane expert, hosts the program and conducted the majority of the interviews. Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams, co-host of AMHQ, also conducted interviews.