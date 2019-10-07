‘The Walking Dead’ Spin-Off Heads To Amazon Across EMEA Via AMC Studios

The third series in The Walking Dead universe is making its way around the world after AMC Studios closed deals across Europe, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

Amazon Prime Video will air the ten-part series, which is produced by AMC Studios for its parent network in the U.S., in Europe, excluding Spain and Portugal, the Middle East and Africa.

AMC Networks International, the company’s sister global channels arm, will air in in Spain and Portugal and Latin America.

eOne has previously handled international sales for The Walking Dead and spin-off Fear The Walking Dead, but it appears that AMC Studios is handling all sales for the new show after the two companies’ output deal ended earlier this year.

The third installment of the franchise, which will air in 2020, will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.

The global sales come after the broadcaster gave audiences the first glimpse of the action at New York Comic Con this weekend. The panel included co-creators Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, who is showrunning along with Robert Kirkman and cast members Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella.

The series does not currently have a title, although on the panel Kirkman jokingly suggested, “Look Who’s Walking.” Gimple took care to avoid spoilers, but he said the spinoff “begins in the midwest,” a new geographic part of the Walking Dead universe. The story takes place “10 years after the start of the apocalypse,” he said. “This is one of those big things that is happening at the same time as The Walking Dead, but they don’t know about each other.”

“The Walking Dead represents some of the most compelling and coveted IP in the world, so we are extremely thrilled to have lined up international distribution of the third television series in the expanding universe of The Walking Dead with Amazon Prime Video and AMC Networks International,” said Valerie Cabrera, senior vice president of worldwide content distribution for AMC Studios. “A franchise and story that is rooted in our collective humanity, the appeal of The Walking Dead crosses language and cultural barriers and we can’t wait to share this highly-anticipated series with fans around the globe next year.”