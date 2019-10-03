‘The Walking Dead’ New Spinoff: First-Look Photos Show What Comes Next

The new spinoff of The Walking Dead will make its panel debut at New York Comic Con on Saturday, but AMC has just released some first-look images from the as-yet-unnamed third franchise set in the Walking Dead universe.

Saturday’s panel will feature the new show’s co-creators, Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, along with cast members Aliyah Royale as Iris, Alexa Mansour as Hope, Annet Mahendru as Huck, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Hal Cumpston as Silas, and Nico Tortorella as Felix. All six of those cast member panelists are depicted in the photos below.

The new show’s synopsis: “The third installment of the franchise will feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series will premiere on AMC in spring 2020. Filming got underway last summer in Virginia on the first 10 episodes of the horror series.

Six months ago, when AMC gave the green light for the brand’s expansion, David Madden, president of programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, offered some glowing context for the launch. “We’re thrilled that the Dead will keep walking into a new corner of the post-apocalyptic world, a corner that will present stories and characters unlike any that The Walking Dead has dramatized thus far, and that is bound to excite one of the most passionate fan bases in television,” Madden said “Scott has been an invaluable leader for the Universe since taking on the role of chief content officer, with a distinct and innovative vision for the franchise. Likewise, we’re excited to have Matt, who has been a crucial part of The Walking Dead family for over five years and penned many memorable episodes of TWD, at the helm of this original series.”

Here are the photos released today:

Annet Mahendru as Huck, left, and Nico Tortorella as Felix Jojo Whilden/AMC

Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Hal Cumpston as Silas, and Nicolas Cantu as Elton Jojo Whilden/AMC

Alexa Mansour as Hope, left, and Hal Cumpston as Silas Jojo Whilden/AMC

Alexa Mansour as Hope, left, Royale as Iris, and Nicolas Cantu as Elton Sarah Shatz/AMC

Sarah Shatz/AMC