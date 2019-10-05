‘The Walking Dead’ Showrunners Confirm 11th Season, Lauren Cohan Return – New York Comic Con

There will be an 11th season of The Walking Dead, showrunner Angela Kang confirmed at New York Comic Con on Saturday morning.

Lauren Cohan also made a surprise appearance to announce that her character, Maggie Greene, is returning to the show.

AMC is at Comic Con promoting the mother ship’s 10th season as well as its forthcoming second spinoff show.

In addition to the Maggie news, series creator Robert Kirkman also announced new casting with Season 10 picking up “one of my favorite characters” from the comic book. Paola Lazara will play Juanita Sanchez, more commonly known as Princess or “Princess of Pittsburgh.”,She’s a main character first encountered in Issue 171 of The Walking Dead comics, described as somewhat silly, good natured lone survivor living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

“The Walking Dead burst out of the gate ten years ago as a genre show that had all the character depth of a top-tier prestige drama,” said Sarah Barnett, President of AMC Networks Entertainment Group & AMC Studios in a press release. “And now 10 years later – led by the brilliant Angela Kang and fueled by one of the most consistently talented casts in television – this phenomenon is flourishing creatively, with critics and audiences embracing its reset. We’re delighted to welcome back Lauren Cohan, she has meant so much to this show and its passionate, global fanbase, who are in for a fantastic ride over the coming months.”

