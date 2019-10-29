‘The Voice’ Tops Monday Ratings; ‘Bluff City Law’ And ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ Tick Up

The Voice hit all the right notes Monday night to finish as most-watched show in broadcast primetime among the Big 4 and the CW. Ratingswise, Voice held steady with last week with a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 demographic, while 8.04 million viewers tuned in to the two-hour episode to watch Taylor Swift mentor the pop-star hopefuls in the first round of knockouts.

The reality singing competition served as a good lead into NBC’s freshman legal drama Bluff City Law (0.6, 3.81M), which ticked up week over week. Another new series that saw a boost from last week was CBS’ Bob Hearts Abishola (0.8, 5.66M) from Chuck Lorre, which grew a tenth.

The rest of CBS’ Monday lineup confidently stayed afloat with The Neighborhood (0.9, 5.80M), All Rise (0.7 5.45M) and Bull (0.7, 6.52M) mostly matching their ratings and viewership numbers from last week.

Fox saw a few dips Monday night, with 9-1-1 (1.3, 6.05M) taking a two-tenths stumble from last week and Prodigal Son (1.5, 6.31M) also slipping a smidge. Still, 9-1-1 tied The Voice for the top spot in the demo.

NBC won the night overall in viewers and tied Fox in the demo.

Elsewhere, a two-hour Dancing with the Stars (1.0, 6.86M) was up at ABC, which will see some movement in the finals with an NFL preemption in the Miami and Pittsburgh markets. The CW’s All American (0.2, 750,000) and Black Lightning (0.2, 520K) both ticked down a tenth.