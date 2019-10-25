‘The View’ Co-Hosts Mourn Death Of Former Staffer Lauren Brennan Anglero At Age 39

Lauren Brennan Anglero, a 16-year staffer at ABC on The View and Nightline, was remembered warmly on her former shows after her death on Oct. 21 at age 39 from ovarian cancer.

Barbara Walters, the creator and executive producer for The View, issued a statement to USA Today

“There was always a lot to juggle in preparation for a live show, but Lauren was a hard worker, always ready to spring when I needed something and did so with a beautiful smile,” Walters said. “My heart breaks for her husband and beautiful twins.”

Her co-workers at The View also praised her. Joy Behar recalled Anglero’s first job was at the show.

Related Story Josip Elic Dies: 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest' Actor Was 98

“Our hearts go out to her family. It’s a very, very sad story – a 39-year-old girl. And it was a short illness, and she just passed away.”

Whoopi Goldberg told viewers to use Anglero’s death as a wake-up call.

“So, make sure that you get yourself checked. If you’re walking around today, make sure you check yourself – make sure that you are doing fine,” she said.

ABC’s Nightline also issued a statement on her death, describing her as someone who said “‘yes’ to every challenge thrown her way,” and was “beloved by everyone, especially cherished by her colleagues at 20/20.'”

“Lauren adored her husband, Jerry, and their miracle twins, Aubrey and Mason, born four months premature, weighing just over a pound each,” the Nightline tribute said. “Lauren was their tireless advocate. Now two-and-a-half, they are thriving. They are her legacy, and their lives a gift Lauren left for the world.”

ABC News president James Goldston remembered Brennan Anglero in a letter to employees as “kindhearted and joyful” and a “treasured member of The View staff.”

“She was a tireless colleague, well known for her ability to solve just about any problem, always cheerful and always ready to go the extra mile,” Goldston wrote. “Lauren will be greatly missed.”

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Anglero, and twins Aubrey and Mason.

A GoFundMe campaign and a Facebook fundraiser have been created to raise money for her family.