Post-Apocalyptic Drama ‘The Vault’ In Works At NBC From Keshet Studios

NBC has put in development The Vault, a post-apocalyptic, civilization-rebuilding drama with a female lead from Keshet Studios and Universal Television.

Written by Jesse Lasky, in The Vault, when a cataclysmic event seemingly wipes out the planet, the survival of humanity rests upon Annie, a geobiologist who has been setting up a state-of-the-art facility in the Arctic known as the Vault. It houses a dozen experts in their respective fields all with specific skill sets that would be essential in rebuilding civilization.

Lasky executive produces with Keshet’s Avi Nir, Peter Traugott and Rachel Kaplan.