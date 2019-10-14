‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’: Kelvin Harrison Jr Joins Aaron Sorkin-Helmed Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Kelvin Harrison Jr. has been added to the cast of The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin’s long-in-the-making drama that recently was picked up by Paramount Pictures for domestic distribution. The starry cast includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

The film is based on the infamous 1969 trial of seven defendants charged by the federal government with conspiracy and more, arising from the countercultural protests at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Marc Platt is producing with Cross Creek president Tyler Thompson, Stuart Besser and Matt Jackson. Shivani Rawat will be executive producer via her ShivHans Pictures shingle.

Harrison has been seen in a number of films that hit the festival circuit, with the most recent being The Wolf Hour (Sundance) with Naomi Watts; Luce (Sundance), which was released theatrically this month; Gully (Tribeca); and Waves (Telluride) with Sterling K. Brown. He’ll make his studio feature debut in Universal’s Stella Meghie-helmed rom-com The Photograph, followed by a co-starring role in Focus Features’ Covers, Nisha Ganatra’s music-centered comedy with Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Harrison is repped by Stride Management and WME.